We are fully ready for new academic year - Azerbaijan's Education Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

We are fully ready for the new academic year, Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said in an interview to Real TV channel, Trend reports.

According to him one of the main conditions for the start of the new academic year was the vaccination of educational workers.

"Already 80 percent of educational workers have been vaccinated. There are a small number of workers who have not been vaccinated, but I think they will be vaccinated before the schools open.

The job of teachers is to teach students at school. It is wrong to slow down this process by refusing to vaccinate. Therefore, everyone who has no contraindications should be vaccinated," he said.