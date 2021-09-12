There are facts of hiding teaching vacancies – Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12
Trend:
Every year there are problems with teacher vacancies. Although rare, there are facts of hiding these vacancies, Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said in an interview to Real TV channel, Trend reports.
Minister noted that changes may be introduced due to the fact that teachers take exams several times.
"Some schools may be allowed to choose teachers. But the main thing is transparency. The director will have authority over the selection of teachers and resources. In the next 3-4 years, there will be innovations aimed at identifying aptitude in the recruitment of teachers. I think that for the time being exams will be conducted in a centralized form," he said.
