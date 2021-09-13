Azerbaijani gymnasts to partake in European Championship in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts will take part in the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship to be held in Pesaro (Italy) on September 17-19, 2021, Trend reports.

The gymnasts - Vladimir Dolmatov, Nurjan Jabbarly and Dilara Gurbanova will represent Azerbaijan at the competition.

Totally, athletes from 22 countries will take part in the European Championship, including 164 juniors and 163 seniors.