Azerbaijani gymnasts to partake in European Championship in Italy (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.13
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijani gymnasts will take part in the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship to be held in Pesaro (Italy) on September 17-19, 2021, Trend reports.
The gymnasts - Vladimir Dolmatov, Nurjan Jabbarly and Dilara Gurbanova will represent Azerbaijan at the competition.
Totally, athletes from 22 countries will take part in the European Championship, including 164 juniors and 163 seniors.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan can reach further improvements in sports thanks to strong leadership, dedicated team - Minister Gayibov
Work is underway on construction of secondary schools in Shusha and Aghdam - Azerbaijan's Education Minister
Efforts of NGOs especially important in preventing slanderous campaigns of Armenians against Azerbaijan –State Support Agency