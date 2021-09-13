Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Some 1,266 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 13,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 1,077 citizens, and the second one to 189 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,611,206 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,508,115 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,103,091 people - the second dose.