Azerbaijan launches mobile vaccination centers in several schools

Mobile points for vaccination of education workers have been established in general education schools of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Education.

According to the information, the Ministry of Education and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance (CHI) will provide vaccination in secondary schools No. 14, 56, 129, 158 and 276.

It is noted that the mobile points were created in order to speed up the process of vaccination of education workers.

