Minister of Health of Azerbaijan speaks at WHO Regional Committee for Europe session

The Acting Minister of Health, First Deputy Minister Teymur Musayev spoke in an online format at the annual session of the Regional Committee for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports via the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Musayev made a report on the topic "Lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic in the context of emergency preparedness and response".

The annual session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe is held from September 13 through September 15. During the event, health ministers, Heads of States and Government, and other high-ranking officials discuss the key health challenges facing the entire European region.

The Regional Committee is the governing and decision-making body of WHO/Europe, and its session is the main meeting on public health in the region, which is attended annually by health ministers to discuss and approve regional strategies, activities, and financial plans designed to improve the health and well-being of the population.