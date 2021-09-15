COVID-19 wave in Azerbaijan declining, situation may yet change - Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection cases in Azerbaijan is declining, but the situation may change, Tayyar Eyvazov, the chief infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health, told Trend on Sept.15.

According to Eyvazov, the fact that the wave of COVID-19 infection cases is declining is evidenced by such indicators as an increase in the number of recovered patients, a decrease in the infection rate, and the number of positive test results for the coronavirus.

"However, the situation may change under the influence of additional factors, such as the stay of citizens in enclosed spaces due to a cold snap, their contacts, visits to crowded places," he concluded.