School building put into use in Aghdam after major repairs (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

A school building has been put into use in Aghdam after major repairs, Trend reports, referring to the Karabakh Bureau.

The school, built in 1972, is named after the martyr Samir Abdinov. Since the school has not been renovated for a long time, the building has fallen into disrepair.

After the overhaul is carried out at the expense of the state, 314 students will attend the school and 41 teachers will work there. All classrooms of the educational institution are provided with the necessary equipment and visual aids.

The opening ceremony of the school was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, the district executive authority, members of the family of the martyr, whose name the school bears, as well as employees of the education sector of the district.