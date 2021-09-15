Day of Knowledge is celebrated in Aghdam – Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Day of Knowledge is traditionally celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 15, Orhan Abbasov, deputy head of the Department of Organization and Management of General Education of the Ministry of Education, told Trend's Karabakh Bureau at the opening ceremony of the Samir Abdinov school after major repairs in Aghdam.

"Today we are celebrating the Day of Knowledge in Aghdam, one of the most beautiful corners of our country. This is a great pride for us," he noted.

Until last year, the expression "occupied territories of Aghdam" was used, but thanks to the determination of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the heroism of the Azerbaijani army, along with Aghdam, other occupied lands were liberated, he said.

"In accordance with the order of the Head of State, major repairs were carried out in the secondary school of Zangishaly village in Aghdam district. The school has all the conditions for organizing the educational process at a modern level. Work on the restoration and overhaul of schools in various regions of the country continues," Orhan Abbasov added.