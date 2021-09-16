WHO talks 'Mu' COVID-19 variant in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

No cases of the 'Mu' COVID-19 variant have been detected in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the head of the representative office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmancı.

This variant is most common now mainly in South America, she said.

"Azerbaijan's healthcare structures regularly conduct research on this issue. If the fact of infection with the Mu COVID-19 variant is detected, the public will be informed about it," Harmanji said.

