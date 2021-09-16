Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day 2021 celebrated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

As part of celebrations to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence, the Embassy of India, Baku organized an event on September 16, 2021, to celebrate Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day 2021, Trend reports citing Embassy of India in Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by H.E. Mr. Rauf Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Soltan Mammadov, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, senior officers from Ministry of Ecology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ITEC Alumni, heads of Indian community associations in Azerbaijan and media representatives.

In his address, Ambassador of India Mr. B. Vanlalvawna underlined the significance of ITEC programme for capacity building of scholars from partner countries including Azerbaijan. He also informed about the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Government of India due to the completion of 75 years of India’s independence. Ambassador also highlighted the fact that bilateral trade between the two countries has experienced good recovery growing by over 21 percent in the first half of the year as compared to last year.

H.E. Mr. Rauf Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and H.E. Mr. Soltan Mammadov, Hon’ble Member of Parliament also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the ITEC Alumni for successful participation in the ITEC training courses. The ITEC alumni shared their memorable experiences during ITEC training in India emphasizing that they have been utilizing the knowledge gained during ITEC training in their respective areas of work.

Under ITEC Programme, the Government of India provides fully funded scholarships in top institutions in India in more than 300 short term and medium term courses in multiple disciplines. Between 20 to 30 ITEC scholars go to India every year from Azerbaijan to participate in ITEC courses. Since the onset of the pandemic, these training programmes have been switched to online mode and more than 90 Azerbaijani officials have attended the e-ITEC programmes in the past year or so.

Azerbaijani Government officials who are between 25-45 years are eligible to apply for ITEC courses. Applicants are required to fill up the application form online and submit a print out of the filled form to the Embassy through the concerned Ministry. More information on the e-ITEC courses, Terms and Conditions etc. are available at https://www.itecgoi.in/e-itec