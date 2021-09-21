One civilian injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Agdam district
AGDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21
Trend:
A civilian was blown up by a mine in Aghdam, Trend Karabakh bureau reports.
Resident of Gubadli region Zafar Agayev fell into a mine while driving an excavator.
Being wounded, Agayev was hospitalized in the central hospital of the Barda district.
