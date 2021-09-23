Azerbaijan confirms 1,178 more COVID-19 cases, 2,322 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, 2,322 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 477,587 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 444,053 of them have recovered, and 6,394 people have died. Currently, 27,140 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,331 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,790,724 tests have been conducted so far.