Azerbaijan confirms 1,178 more COVID-19 cases, 2,322 recoveries (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 16:43
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, 2,322 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 477,587 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 444,053 of them have recovered, and 6,394 people have died. Currently, 27,140 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,331 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,790,724 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Ministry of Economy no longer responsible for improving ecological condition of Absheron Peninsula lakes
Azerbaijani Day.Az joins MUSIAD's business union which incorporates largest companies in Turkey (PHOTO)
OIC-IPHRC to prepare report on human rights violations committed by Armenia during occupation of Azerbaijani lands
Another int'l delegation visiting Baku to investigate crimes of Armenia in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories