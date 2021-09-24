Azerbaijan confirms 1,128 more COVID-19 cases, 2,590 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,590 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 478,715 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 446,643 of them have recovered, and 6,415 people have died. Currently, 25,657 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,505 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,802,229 tests have been conducted so far.