Azerbaijani Navy fires multiple rocket launchers on occasion of Remembrance Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan hosts events on the occasion of the anniversary of the 44-day second Karabakh war, which began on September 27, 2020, and culminated in a brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
As part of the events dedicated to the Remembrance Day, the memory of those who fell for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored.
As a sign of respect for the memory of the martyrs, three rockets were fired from the artillery installations of the Navy ships in the Baku Bay, opposite the War Trophy Park, on September 27.
