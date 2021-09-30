Azerbaijani border guard injured due to mine explosion in Zangilan district (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

An Azerbaijani border guard got injured as a result of mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district on Sept. 30, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service.

While moving to a combat post in Zangilan district, junior sergeant Elgun Nazarkhanli got injured as a result of anti-personnel mine explosion on September 30 at about 15:00 (GMT+4).

After having received first aid, Nazarkhanli was evacuated by helicopter to a military hospital in Ahmadbayli village of Fuzuli district. Currently, the serviceman is under medical supervision.