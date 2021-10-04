Champions Chess Tour: Teymur Rajabov defeats Shahriyar Mammadyarov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4
The matches of the 8th round of the final stage of the Champions Chess Tour 2021 (known for sponsorship reasons as the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour) took place on Oct. 3, Trend reports.
The Champions Chess Tour 2021 is a 10-month long series of 10 online chess tournaments featuring the world's top players.
In the 8th round, Azerbaijani grandmasters Shahriyar Mammadyarov and Teymur Rajabov went head to head, as Radjabov defeated Mammadyarov 2,5:1,5.
