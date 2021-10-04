Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze at World Championship in Norway
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4
Trend:
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Abubakr Abakarov won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway, Trend reports.
Abakarov, performing in the weight category of 86 kg, reached the semifinals, defeating Akhmed Dudarov from Germany, Muhammad Aliyev from Ukraine and Sandro Aminashvili from Georgia.
Abakarov lost the following bout with David Taylor from the US.
On October 3, Abakarov defeated Boris Makoyev (Slovakia) for the bronze medal.
