Azerbaijan launches TV and radio broadcasting in liberated Kalbajar district (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Television and radio broadcasting has been launched in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports on Oct.4 with reference to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, within the work on the restoration of television and radio broadcasting in the liberated territories, a 17-meter broadcast tower was commissioned in the city of Kalbajar. Thus, in the city itself and in 15 villages of the Kalbajar district, eight TV channels, and one radio channel will be broadcast.

Moreover, work has begun to restore broadcasting at the Shahyeri station in the village of the same name near Hadrut settlement, Khojavand district, and the station is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year. As a result, TV and radio broadcasting will be provided in Khojavand, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts.

In parallel, work is underway to create the infrastructure of the Gubadly station and to reconstruct the Minjivan station in the Zangilan district to resume television and radio broadcasting in these regions.

The corresponding equipment has been installed at the Shusha TV and radio broadcasting station, and from December 31, 2020, television and radio broadcasting has been restored in the cities of Shusha and Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, and Barda districts, as well as adjacent settlements.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.