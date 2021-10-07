Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

Some 42,746 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 13,173 citizens, and the second one to 29,573 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,884,266 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,850,515 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,033,751 people - the second dose.