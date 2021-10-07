Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
Trend:
Some 42,746 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 13,173 citizens, and the second one to 29,573 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 8,884,266 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,850,515 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,033,751 people - the second dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of Baku Zoological Park after reconstruction
Azerbaijan discloses number of employed members of martyr families, participants of second Karabakh war
Important changes taking place in minds of Azerbaijani youth amid achievements in political, socio-economic spheres – Farid Gayibov
Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company's sale statistics at Iran's Energy Exchange for (March 21-April 20, 2021)
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces risk of complications for those over 60 - Azerbaijan's TABIB