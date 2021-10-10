Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Some 33,833 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 11,726 citizens, and the second one to 22,107 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,996,778 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,889,178 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,107,600 people - the second dose.