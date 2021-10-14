Azerbaijan talks services to be provided in modular hospital in Shusha city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The recently commissioned modular hospital in Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] will provide emergency medical care, functional diagnostics, anesthesiology, resuscitation and inpatient services, the State Agency of Azerbaijan for Compulsory Medical Insurance (CHI) told Trend on Oct.14.

The information has been given during the visit of the agency’s deputy board chairperson Nigar Bayramova, who got acquainted with the conditions created in the hospital, to the city.

Bayramova noted that this medical facility, commissioned by instructions of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev, is the next step towards improving the infrastructure of the healthcare sector in Azerbaijan.

According to her, this hospital increases the availability of medical services for the population.

"Citizens will be able to use free medical services within the compulsory medical insurance package," the official said.

The head of the Narimanov medical center, Fazil Almammadov, who was sent to the modular hospital, informed the deputy chairman that the conditions created in this medical institution, and its modern medical equipment will allow conduct checkups and treatment of the citizens.

"The hospital is equipped with a centralized oxygen supply system. There will be a polyclinic and a laboratory, emergency medical care, functional diagnostics, anesthesiology and resuscitation services, as well as inpatient services," Almammadov said.

He also said that the functional diagnostics room is equipped with a portable X-ray machine.

In the medical facility’s laboratory, general and biochemical analyzes can be carried out.

The hospital employs a traumatologist, general surgeon, cardiologist, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist-resuscitator, functional diagnostics doctor, midwives, and nurses, as well as non-medical personnel. Currently, it consists of nine beds.