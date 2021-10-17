Azerbaijan national team takes second place at Grand Slam judo tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17

Trend:

Azerbaijani judokas won two medals on the first day of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Trend reports.

With this result, Azerbaijan ranks second among the medalist countries, with Japan in the first place (4 gold, 1 silver medal), Israel in the third place (1 gold medal).

The winner of the Grand Slam tournament was the Azerbaijani judoka Balabey Agayev (60 kg). Another Azerbaijani Khidayat Heydarov (73 kg) won bronze medal.

Azerbaijan at the tournament, which will last until October 17, is represented by 9 judokas. 283 judokas from 46 countries take part in the competition.