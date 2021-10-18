Azerbaijan Automobile Federation organizes 'Time Attack' race (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and Subaru Club Azerbaijan organized a Time Attack race among cars of the ‘Subaru’ brand within the framework of the autumn cup, Trend reports.

Mushfig Rahmanov became the winner of the race in the class of atmospheric engines, which was organized at the Test and Training Azerbaijan driver training center, with an indicator of 51.482 seconds on Subaru Legacy.

The second and third places were taken by Emil Guliyev and Telman Garayev, respectively.

In the class of turbocharged engines, Nurali Mammadov came first with an indicator of 47.682 seconds, Emil Alakbarov (49.138 seconds) was second, and Azad Huseynov was third (49.534 seconds).