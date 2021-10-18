Pan-European Executive MBA designed specifically to integrate holistic approach to business (VIDEO)

Trend presents interview with Professor Leslie Szamosi, Director, Pan-European Executive MBA, CITY College, University of York Europe Campus

Prof. Leslie Szamosi is a highly sought after speaker in the area of organizational change and the management of change. He is a Professor and the Academic Director of the Pan-European Executive MBA program at CITY College, University of York Europe Campus and a Founder and Co-Director of the Laboratory for Strategic People Management. He is a member of the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and is regular evaluator and assessor of European Union funded projects.

1. What is the Pan-European Executive MBA programme?

The Pan-European executive MBA is the evolution of our MBA program which we have been successfully running throughout our region for the last 30 years. The AMBA accredited Pan-European Executive MBA gives students the opportunity to continue working while simultaneously earning a dual degree from two world-class universities: the leading University of York, a Russell group University and the prestigious University of Strasbourg. There is no university program in our region that gives students what the Pan-European Executive MBA program offers.

2. What are the programme’s main features?

The Pan-European Executive MBA has been designed specifically to integrate a holistic approach to business taking into account regional and Pan European business needs within a global system. Students study in a long-weekend mode (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) for eight units delivered in their home countries or in an online mode while engaging in three international study trips to York, Strasbourg, and Thessaloniki providing both networking and study opportunities. The program is completed over a 26 month period. From this year on the programme becomes even more accessible to busy executives who wish to combine work and study, as students may choose between the Executive Mode (face-to-face delivery plus 3 study trips) or the Executive Mode Blended (synchronous online delivery plus 3 study trips). The program also includes a soft-skills development program including leadership career development, negotiation skills, and project risk management.

3. How is the programme different from other MBAs?

We have developed, I think, a number of unique components to our program. The most unique aspect is the ability now for a student to achieve a dual degree, one from a top British university, the University of York, and one from one of the most prestigious European universities, the University of Strasbourg. These are two leading Global universities that have come together to offer this very unique program in our region. Another unique aspect of our program is our pan-European and international perspective – we bring together managers and executives from over 18 countries through our 8 teaching locations (Sofia, Thessaloniki, Belgrade, Kyiv, Bucharest, Yerevan, Tbilisi, and Baku) and now our blended (online program), world class teaching staff from across Europe and North America, and global industry experts. Other unique aspects of our program include the Career and Leadership coaching that we offer our students which links to our belief that we need to build both hard and soft skills in today’s MBA curriculum. Our students also have the opportunity to network with like-minded colleagues from eight teaching locations as well as students who are going to enroll in our new blended learning option. There will be three study trips for students to participate in including at York in the United Kingdom, Strasbourg in France and in Thessaloniki where students from all of our teaching locations will come together to study, network, and share ideas. Finally, students will be able to work one-on-one with a career and leadership coach to aid them in becoming the best of who they want to be!

4. To whom is the programme addressed?

The Pan-European Executive MBA has been designed and tailored for individuals looking for a holistic understanding of business and current management thinking. It is intended for people looking to enhance their knowledge, advance their management skills, and develop their careers. It has been designed for the busy professional looking for a world class educational experience to help them now and in the future.

5. What are the benefits for those who will attend the programme?

There are a number of key benefits for students joining the Pan-European executive MBA. First and foremost they will be receiving two MBA degrees from leading world class universities. The Cutting Edge knowledge delivered inside and outside of the classroom will help students advance their current and future career goals. We pride ourselves on giving students the opportunity to network not only with the students inside their particular group but beyond into the wider region. Students will have the opportunity to be taught by Leading world-class professors who are experts not only from an academic perspective but also a practical one. students will have the opportunity to be personally coached in their leadership and career aspirations. Finally, students will become a part of an approximately 4000 person MBA alumni group providing future networking and business possibilities