Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Some 31,060 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 12,604 citizens, and the second one to 18,456 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,226,083 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,976,945 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,249,138 people - the second dose.