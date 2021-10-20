Azerbaijan confirms 2,303 more COVID-19 cases, 1,010 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, 1,010 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 507,857 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 480,685 of them have recovered, and 6,809 people have died. Currently, 20,363 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,075 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,056,819 tests have been conducted so far.