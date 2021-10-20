Nar continues to support the biggest Azerbaijani audiobook library

The ‘Canlı kitab’ (eng.: ‘Live book’) project, the biggest library of audio literature in the country, continues with the support of Nar. To date, 276 works by 35 authors from world and Azerbaijani literature have been posted on YouTube in the form of audiobooks in Azerbaijani language as part of a joint project with Radio Antenn 101 FM. You may enjoy listening to works of art in various genres and volumes from anywhere on the ‘Canlı kitab’ channel via Nar's high-speed internet.

The project is streamed live on weekends from 12:00 to 14:00 on Radio Antenn 101 FM, as well as on the official Facebook pages of the radio and the ‘Canlı kitab’ program. Later, it is placed on webpage antenn.az and "YouTube" channel.

The project aims to make books available for everyone, including for those with visual impairment, and raise public interest in literature. At the end of the project, all voice records are to be presented on flash drives to people with reading difficulties.

