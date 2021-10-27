Azerbaijan confirms 2,300 more COVID-19 cases, 1,248 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted 16:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 1,248 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 522,368 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 487,674 of them have recovered, and 6,966 people have died. Currently, 27,728 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,175 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,144,208 tests have been conducted so far.