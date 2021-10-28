Azerbaijan completes repairs of houses in Jojug Marjanli damaged by Armenia’s shelling (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Repair and construction work has been completed in the village of Jojug Marjanli of Jabrayil district, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

According to the Committee, 46 residential buildings and non-residential buildings in the village damaged as a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces have been repaired and restored.

The committee noted that one business object was rebuilt and handed over to the owner.

In addition, according to the committee, as a result of the Armenian shelling in the Fuzuli district, 13 houses were destroyed, 360 buildings were damaged. On behalf of the head of state, 357 buildings have been repaired and restored here. Some 12 residential buildings were rebuilt and handed over to the owners. Currently, the construction of one residential building and one administrative building is being completed here.

"In the near future, it is planned to complete construction and repair and restoration work in Fuzuli district," the message says.

It is noted that more than 13,000 houses were damaged in 11 cities and districts of Azerbaijan as a result of the Armenian shelling. Currently, 11,300 residential and non-residential buildings have already been completed construction and repair work.