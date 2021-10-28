Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

Some 49,294 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 35,859 citizens, and the second one to 13,435 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,518,812 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,154,936 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,363,976 people - the second dose.