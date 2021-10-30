Azerbaijan's representative elected to Int'l Gymnastics Federation Athletes' Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) held election of members to its Athletes' Commission in the Japanese Kitakyushu, within the framework of the 38th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in this discipline, Trend reports on Oct.30 citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Siyana Vasileva, the current coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, three-time European championship medalist, winner and medalist of many international competitions, nominated her candidacy for the election.

Representatives of six countries took part in the election’s first round of. The second, final stage was attended by representatives of three countries. According to the results of the election, representative of Azerbaijan achieved victory.

For the first time in the history of rhythmic gymnastics in Azerbaijan, a representative of the country was elected as a member of the Athletes' Commission.

As a representative of rhythmic gymnastics, Siyana Vasileva will automatically represent the athletes at the meetings of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee.

Vasileva will act as a member of the Athletes' Commission from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025.