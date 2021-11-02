Azerbaijan discloses amount of urgent bonuses to persons fighting COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) of Azerbaijan paid urgent supplements worth nearly 7.7 million manat ($4.5 million) and about 1.1 million manat ($650,000) to health and non-medical workers, respectively, involved in the fight against COVID-19 for July and August 2021, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the agency, for the reporting months the health workers of private clinics involved in measures to combat the infection were paid urgent payments of 4,639.12 manat ($2,728.89).

The volunteers were paid bonuses in the amount of 7,500 manat ($4,410), more precisely 250 manat ($147) per month for each.

The agency continues to pay allowances for July and August this year in accordance with the lists submitted by public and private clinics.