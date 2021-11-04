Azerbaijan discloses number of restored buildings damaged by Armenians in Aghjabadi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces during the 44-day second Karabakh war, eight residential buildings, two non-residential objects were destroyed in the Aghjabadi district of Azerbaijan, and more than 500 buildings were damaged, Trend reports citing the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the instructions of the head of state, repair and restoration work has been completed regarding 513 buildings, eight private houses and one business facility, which have already been transferred to the owners.

“Construction of one non-residential facility continues, as well as repair and restoration work of five buildings. This work in the Aghjabadi district is planned to be completed in the near future," the committee reports.

According to the State Committee, as a result of the Armenian aggression during the second Karabakh war, more than 13,000 houses were damaged in 11 cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

The Committee also noted that construction, repair and restoration work has already been completed on more than 12,000 residential and non-residential buildings.