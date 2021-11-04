Azerbaijani serviceman dies from shrapnel wound during exercises
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
Trend:
Azerbaijani serviceman died from shrapnel wound during exercises, Trend reports citing joint statement of the State Border Service and the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.
As noted, on November 4, at about 17:20, during a field exercise in the service area of the "Gazakh" consolidated border division of the State Border Service, Sergeant Akhmedov Tural was wounded by shrapnel when firing from an AGS-17 automatic easel grenade launcher. Immediate measures were taken to evacuate the soldier, but his life could not be saved.
In connection with the incident, the State Border Service and the General Prosecutor's Office are conducting joint investigative actions.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Now we are in post-conflict situation where we made several proposals to Armenia – President Ilham Aliyev
These resolutions probably would have remained on paper for another 27 years if Azerbaijan did not itself restore its territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev
Everything will depend on Armenia's position, because our position is absolutely clear – President Ilham Aliyev
We are one of countries which openly speaks about such issue like vaccine nationalism and unfair distribution of vaccines on global scale – President Ilham Aliyev
It is important to find ways to build long-term peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Global Baku Forum important for discussing topical issues in post-COVID period - UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador (Exclusive)
Prestige of VIII Global Baku Forum associated with President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership qualities - US analyst
Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs
Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive)
Witnessing Azerbaijan’s dev't, no doubt President Ilham Aliyev’s plans on reconstruction of liberated lands to be realized - Petre Roman
Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
Fact that liberated territories were razed to ground is manifestation of barbarism - President Aliyev