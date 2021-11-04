Azerbaijani serviceman dies from shrapnel wound during exercises

Society 4 November 2021 23:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani serviceman dies from shrapnel wound during exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani serviceman died from shrapnel wound during exercises, Trend reports citing joint statement of the State Border Service and the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

As noted, on November 4, at about 17:20, during a field exercise in the service area of the "Gazakh" consolidated border division of the State Border Service, Sergeant Akhmedov Tural was wounded by shrapnel when firing from an AGS-17 automatic easel grenade launcher. Immediate measures were taken to evacuate the soldier, but his life could not be saved.

In connection with the incident, the State Border Service and the General Prosecutor's Office are conducting joint investigative actions.

