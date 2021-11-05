Azerbaijani boxer becomes world champion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez won the World Championship in Belgrade (Serbia), Trend reports.
Dominguez, who performed in the 86 kg weight category, defeat Brazilian Keno Machado in the World Championship final.
He received a special champion belt and a $100,000 prize from the organizers.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president
Latest
Chairman of Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of Egyptian Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
It is necessary to use opportunities gained through victory in Second Karabakh War - ADA University rector
Amnesty in connection with Victory Day is continuation of humane policy in Azerbaijan - deputy speaker
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president
President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO/VIDEO)