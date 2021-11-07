Azerbaijani wrestler to compete for gold medal at United World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov will compete for the gold medal at the United World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade, Trend reports on Nov. 7.
Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg), who started to compete in the 1/8 finals, gained a victory over a wrestler from Moldova at this stage.
Nurmagomedov gained a victory over a German athlete in the 1/4 finals, as well as an Iranian wrestler in the semifinals and reached the final.
