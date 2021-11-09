US remains committed to promoting secure, peaceful future for South Caucasus region – embassy (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

Trend:

The US remains committed to promoting a secure, stable, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, the statement of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, circulated in connection with the anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan says, Trend reports citing the embassy.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured during the hostilities last year. We call for the return of all remaining detainees, a full accounting of missing persons, the voluntary return of displaced persons to their homes, comprehensive humanitarian de-mining of conflict-affected areas, and access by international humanitarian organizations to those in need. We also call for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law," the statement says.

According to the statement, the US remains committed to promoting a secure, stable, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region.

The embassy noted that U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson is currently in the region to discuss bilateral issues with all three countries and to explore opportunities for regional cooperation.

“We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue and intensify their engagement including under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to find comprehensive solutions of all unresolved issues,” the message said.