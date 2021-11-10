Azerbaijan confirms 1,876 more COVID-19 cases, 2,248 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,876 new COVID-19 cases, 2,248 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 552,322 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 513,648 of them have recovered, and 7,342 people have died. Currently, 31,332 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,615 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,309,867 tests have been conducted so far.