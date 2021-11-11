Azerbaijani Justice Ministry talks persons released under amnesty act on Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

A day after the announcement of the Amnesty Act on the occasion of the Victory Day of Azerbaijan [commemorating liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], 36 people were released, Malik Alakbarov, head of the punishment control inspectorate at the Ministry of Justice, said, Trend reports.

Alakbarov made the remark at a round table with the participation of media representatives.