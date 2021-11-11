Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
Some 42,265 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 11,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,988 citizens, the second one 11,981 citizens and the booster dose - 24,296.
Totally, up until now, 9,983,606 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,007,657 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,454,456 people - the second dose and 521,493 people booster dose.
