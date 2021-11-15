Baku Higher Oil School hosts regular meeting of ‘Establishment of Rectors' Conference in Azerbaijan’ project (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted a regular meeting of Erasmus + project "Establishment of Rectors' Conference in Azerbaijan", funded by the European Commission and coordinated by Baku Business University.

The purpose of the meeting was to share the results of the research activities carried out within the project with stakeholders in the field of higher education and to conduct discussions on these results.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Department of Science, Higher and Secondary Special Education of the Ministry of Education Nijat Mammadli, rectors and vice-rectors of 19 universities in Azerbaijan, Head of National Erasmus+ Office Parviz Bagirov. Responsible representatives of the Conference of Rectors of Academic Schools in Poland, Mykolas Romeris University (Lithuania), Royal Institute of Technology (Sweden), Belgian Accreditation Organization (EFMD) took part in the event as foreign partners of the project.

Opening the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov greeted the participants and congratulated them on Victory Day and State Flag Day. The rector spoke about the importance and significance of the project in terms of exchange of experience between universities, holding of joint discussions and the development of higher education in general. Elmar Gasimov thanked the project coordinator, Baku Business University, and the authors of the project and wished the event success.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Department of Science, Higher and Secondary Special Education of the Ministry of Education Nijat Mammadli greeted the meeting participants and congratulated them on the holidays on behalf of the Minister of Education. Nijat Mammadli stressed that the project will contribute to strengthening cooperation between universities, ensuring the mobility of students and teachers, optimizing decision-making processes through the established committees, building dynamically relationships and, finally, developing higher education in Azerbaijan.

Then Head of National Erasmus+ Office Parviz Bagirov spoke at the event. He told the gathering about the international experience of the Rectors' Conference and stressed the importance of the project. Parviz Bagirov also provided detailed information on the goals, budget and priorities for the next 7-year phase of the Erasmus program.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Rector for International Relations of Baku Business University Eshgin Bayramov informed the meeting participants about the general goals, objectives, work plans of the project, as well as local and foreign partners. Eshgin Bayramov made a presentation on the objectives, stages and methodologies of research activities carried out within the project.

Representative of Mykolas Romeris University Inga Juknytė-Petreikienė demonstrated the results of surveys on networking, cooperation and communication between stakeholders in the field of higher education in Azerbaijan. The statistical data she provided allowed the meeting participants to familiarize themselves with the current situation in the universities of Azerbaijan.

Then, Vice-Rector of Mykolas Romeris University, professor Regina Valutytė spoke about the legislative framework for the establishment of the Rectors’ Conference in Azerbaijan, the results of local and international analyzes, as well as the definition of appropriate legal norms and the best management models for the effective functioning of the conference.

In conclusion, Rector of Baku Business University, Prof. Ibad Abbasov thanked all partners of the project "Establishment of Rectors' Conference in Azerbaijan" and wished the project success.