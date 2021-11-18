Finalists named in tumbling competitions among women within 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists in tumbling competitions among women were named within the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov .18.

Candy Brière-Vetillard (France, 67.400 points), Megan Keely (the UK, 66.800 points), Tachina Peeters (Belgium, 66.500 points), Tia Taylor (the US, 65.000 points), Lucie Tumoine (France, 64.900 points), Megan Surman (the UK, 64.800 points), Irina Silicheva (Russia, 64.600 points) and Louise van Regenmortel (Belgium, 64.300 points) reached the final.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships are being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling), who will perform on the second day of the competition.

The athletes are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-program at the championship, which will last four days. The winners in the team competition will also be named.