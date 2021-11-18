Azerbaijan considers children's proposals put forward at national forums - head of state committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The proposals of children put forward at national forums in Azerbaijan are taken into account when preparing state programs, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Issues Bahar Muradova said this at V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children, Trend reports.

According to Muradova, children are also expected to come up with interesting proposals at this forum.

“Children express their opinions, dissatisfaction and wishes, which are summarized and reflected in the documents adopted at the forum. Then all this is taken into account in decisions, developed state programs, action plans and individual projects. From this point of view, the forum facilitates the work of adults to a certain extent. Naturally, we try to realize their dreams and wishes within our capabilities. Until today, a number of state programs have been adopted on the basis of children's proposals,” she said.

“Today's forum is dedicated to very serious issues. I think by the end of the day we will hear some interesting suggestions. Protecting the rights of children is the duty of all countries, and Azerbaijan also takes a responsible attitude to this issue,” Muradova added.

The V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Regional Development Public Association and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The forum involves about 350 children who are distinguished by their activity, special skills and abilities, who have leadership qualities, and who are also participants in summer schools organized by the state committee.