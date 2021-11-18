Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Some 35,699 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,879 citizens, the second one 7, 700 citizens and the booster dose – 23,120.

Totally, up until now, 10, 201,533 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,038,225 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,505,772 people - the second dose and 657,536 people booster dose.