Azerbaijani, Armenian teams see tie game in European Chess Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Men’s national teams of Azerbaijan and Armenia saw a tie game (2:2) in the sixth round of the European Chess Championship held in Slovenia, Trend reports.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov tied the game with Gabriel Sargsyan, Teymur Rajabov with Hayk Martirosyan, Nijat Abbasov with Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, and Rauf Mammadov with Robert Hovhannisyan.

The women's team of Azerbaijan is competing with the national team of Italy.

Around 39 men's and 29 women's teams take part in the European Championship. The nine-round championship will end on November 21.