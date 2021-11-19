French women’s team wins gold in tumbling at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The French women’s team scoring 99.400 won gold in tumbling at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

The Belgian team ranked second (98.400 points) while UK’s team ranked third (98.100 points).

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, there are 15 sets of awards at the World Championships in Baku.