Azerbaijan detains persons who tried to enter liberated territories
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Two people were detained when trying to enter the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
According to the information, employees of the Khojavand Regional Police Department stopped a car at a stationary post in the village of Bina.
Alesker Makhmudov and Shamistan Suleymanov did not have the appropriate permits to visit the liberated territories, so they were detained.
The fact is being investigated in the Khojavand Regional Police Department.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
ANAMA employee and State Border Service Warrant Officer injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan
Azerbaijan’s SMBDA talks number of applications received from companies to participate in restoration of liberated territories (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Ukrainian gymnast hails organization level of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku
Baku holds tree planting campaign within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO/VIDEO)
FIG World Championships in Baku: Belarusian gymnasts win gold medal in men's team competition in trampoline
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in tumbling, double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)
Sharp rise in gas hub prices may undermine competitiveness of gas in automotive, shipping industries