Finals kick off at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

The finals started on the third day of the 35th FIG World Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 20.

Within the finals, winners in jumping on an acrobatic track for women and on double mini-trampoline for men, as well as winners in program of synchronized trampoline jumping for men and women will be determined.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.